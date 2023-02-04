Dr. John Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Park, MD
Overview of Dr. John Park, MD
Dr. John Park, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Park's Office Locations
John Park MD - Plastic Surgery180 Newport Center Dr Ste 170, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 777-6883
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had face lift and blepharoplasties and could not be happier. I look 15 years younger. It was very scary but he made me feel comfortable all the way before and after. He is the best!
About Dr. John Park, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1700865052
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School|University Of Minnesota Med Center
- Johns Hopkins Hospital|University Of California Irvine Med Center
- Santa Clara Valley Med Center|Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Park speaks Korean and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.