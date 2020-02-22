Overview of Dr. John Parker, MD

Dr. John Parker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Parker works at Parker Cornea in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.