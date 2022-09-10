Dr. John Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Parker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Parker, MD
Dr. John Parker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Illinois
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
-
1
Puget Sound Ear Nose & Throat21911 76th Ave W Ste 211, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 775-6651Monday8:15am - 4:45pmTuesday8:15am - 4:45pmWednesday8:15am - 4:45pmThursday8:15am - 4:45pmFriday8:15am - 4:30pm
-
2
Puget Sound Ear Nose and Throat13020 Meridian Ave S Fl 2, Everett, WA 98208 Directions (425) 337-4810
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parker?
I had some concerns about my incision that had developed some changes that I wasn’t expecting- both the changes themselves and the amount of time that had passed since my surgery. He kindly, patiently, and thoroughly explained why the incision and the area around it had developed these changes, and eased my worries. It was a last minute appointment because of my concern and I very much appreciated that he and his staff fit me into his schedule.
About Dr. John Parker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1144314337
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.