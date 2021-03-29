Dr. John Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Parker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Parker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Parker works at
Locations
-
1
Wilmington Health2421 Silver Stream Ln, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 763-6332
-
2
Wilmington Office1500 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 762-9701
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr. Parker is always a good visit. He is through and he listen to me as a patient. However I would like to thank Angelica the young lady that check me in on Friday. She was a professional and very knowledgeable. I also received good help from Angela, Jennifer and Karen at the check out area. Please let these young ladies know I appreciate how pleasant they made my visit. They all are great with people and they deserve to know what a great job they are doing.
About Dr. John Parker, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1457345928
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Obesity, Overweight and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.