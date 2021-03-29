Overview

Dr. John Parker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Parker works at Wilmington Health in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.