Dr. John Parker, MD
Overview of Dr. John Parker, MD
Dr. John Parker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
-
1
John M. Parker MD PA3713 W 15th St Ste 402, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love Love Dr Parker his the best at everything.. I honestly recommend him to anyone whose looking for an excellent OBGYN..
About Dr. John Parker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1891705059
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
