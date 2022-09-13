Dr. John Parrinello, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrinello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Parrinello, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Parrinello, DPM
Dr. John Parrinello, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Parrinello works at
Dr. Parrinello's Office Locations
Gulf Coast Surgery Center12132 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 592-4711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very thoughtful and thorough.
About Dr. John Parrinello, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1053373928
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Parrinello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parrinello accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parrinello works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Parrinello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrinello.
