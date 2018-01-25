Dr. John Parry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Parry, MD
Overview
Dr. John Parry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Parry works at
Locations
-
1
Positive Steps Fertility149 FOUNTAINS BLVD, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (888) 477-7273
-
2
Positive Steps Fertility140 Fountains Blvd Ste C, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (833) 767-7837
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parry?
Dr. Parry is a awesome doctor!!! I highly recommend him. I have had two of the same surgeries that were very scary to me. Consultations with Dr. Parry are always great, he makes sure you understand what’s wrong, plans and goals going forward, and the procedures. Mines were great! I know you relocated. I’m so glad you stayed in MS.We need Excellent doctors like yourself. If you are looking for a great Doctor, you will not go wrong with Doctor Parry. Thank you Doctor Parry a Million Time!
About Dr. John Parry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093745978
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Tufts
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parry works at
Dr. Parry speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Parry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.