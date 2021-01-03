Overview of Dr. John Parsons, MD

Dr. John Parsons, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Parsons works at Uc San Diego in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.