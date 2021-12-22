Dr. John Pastor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pastor, MD
Overview
Dr. John Pastor, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Locations
Interlake Psychiatric Associates, PLLC1300 114th Ave SE Ste 115, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 462-9511Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
Might not be a great fit for everyone, he doesn't exactly see eye to eye with diagnoses or the DSM, but he listens and is flexible and open to addressing issues however you would like. I have not encountered any serious problems with him. He isn't exactly trigger happy with medications, which may be refreshing. I assure you that his hesitancy to use the DSM does not stem from a lack of understanding of pathology, but rather he doesn't view diagnoses to be as useful as other methods of treatment.
About Dr. John Pastor, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastor.
