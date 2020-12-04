See All Urologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. John Pattaras, MD

Urology
2.9 (17)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Pattaras, MD

Dr. John Pattaras, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Pattaras works at Emory Clinic Urology in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pattaras' Office Locations

    Emory Clinic Urology
    1365 Clifton Rd NE # B1400, Atlanta, GA 30322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-4898
    Emory Urology
    5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd # 350A, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-4898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital

Kidney Cancer
Varicocele
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Cancer
Varicocele
Hydronephrosis

Kidney Cancer
Varicocele
Hydronephrosis
Hydrocele
Kidney Stones
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Cancer
Chordee
Chronic Prostatitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Epididymitis
Exstrophy of Bladder
Hypogonadism
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Penile Cancer
Phimosis
Primary Prostate Cancer
Renal Cell Cancer
Ureterocele, Congenital
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 04, 2020
    I met Dr. Pattaras through a telehealth visit. During the visit he was very knowledgeable and very helpful with my case. He answered all my questions about my stint and made sure I knew what was going on during my surgery. I can’t thank him enough for helping me.
    Dana Rewis — Dec 04, 2020
    About Dr. John Pattaras, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619905965
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Geo Washington University School Med
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Pattaras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pattaras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pattaras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pattaras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pattaras works at Emory Clinic Urology in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Pattaras’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pattaras. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pattaras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pattaras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pattaras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

