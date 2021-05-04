Dr. John Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Patterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Patterson, MD
Dr. John Patterson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery, Johnston Memorial Hospital, Russell County Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.
Dr. Patterson works at
Dr. Patterson's Office Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians Cardiology - Blacksburg801 Davis St Ste 1, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 675-4285Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Russell County Hospital
- Smyth County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patterson?
Dr. Patterson was extremely helpful and thorough during his examination and review of my recent cardiac tests, as to how to treat my heart condition best. I am impressed! It has been a five-star experience with a very knowledgeable and polite doctor who is new to me.
About Dr. John Patterson, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1073573226
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray MEdical Center
- Bowman Gray MEdical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson works at
Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.