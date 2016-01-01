Dr. John Patton IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Patton IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Patton IV, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florence, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Cheraw and McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings101 William H Johnson St Ste 600, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 667-1891
Mcleod Med Share Hartsville1319 S 4th St, Hartsville, SC 29550 Directions (843) 639-8390
Mcleod Regional Medical Center555 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 667-1891Tuesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Mcleod Health Cheraw711 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw, SC 29520 Directions (843) 320-5530
- Mcleod Health Cheraw
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Cardiology
- English
- 1508030313
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Patton IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patton IV works at
Dr. Patton IV has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton IV. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.