Offers telehealth
Dr. John-Paul Newport, MD is an Urology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Tennessee Urology Associates Pllc7557 Dannaher Dr Ste 230, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 637-9131
Tennessee Urology Associates9330 Park West Blvd Ste 308, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 938-5222
Tennessee Urology Associates Pllc2001 Laurel Ave Ste 502, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 522-6005
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great dr great visit, would highly recommend him
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Urology
Dr. Newport has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newport has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Newport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newport.
