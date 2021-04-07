See All Hematologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. John Pawloski, MD

Hematology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Pawloski, MD

Dr. John Pawloski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Duke University Medical Center

Dr. Pawloski works at Ua Cancer Centerdignity Health St. Joseph's Outpt Pharm in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Pawloski's Office Locations

    Ua Cancer Centerdignity Health St. Joseph's Outpt Pharm
    625 N 6TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-8222
    Jennifer Hanle, MSN, AGPCNP-BC
    3 TAMPA GENERAL CIR, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-7585
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Pancytopenia
Reticulosarcoma
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Astrocytoma
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Hodgkin's Disease
Leukocytosis
Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia
Medulloblastoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Schwannoma
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Testicular Cancer
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 07, 2021
    Excellent care.
    About Dr. John Pawloski, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093899981
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Pawloski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pawloski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pawloski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pawloski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pawloski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pawloski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pawloski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pawloski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

