Dr. John Payne, MD
Overview of Dr. John Payne, MD
Dr. John Payne, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Payne's Office Locations
Palmetto Retina Center LLC124 SUNSET CT, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (504) 842-3995
Clemson Eye PA400 N Cashua Dr, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (803) 931-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Payne really cares for his patients and tried so hard in the surgery of my brothers eye to try and save it. For that we will forever be greatful.
About Dr. John Payne, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1528143021
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Ophthalmology
