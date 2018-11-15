Overview of Dr. John Payne, MD

Dr. John Payne, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Payne works at Palmetto Retina Center in West Columbia, SC with other offices in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.