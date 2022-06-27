Dr. John Peacock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peacock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Peacock, MD
Overview of Dr. John Peacock, MD
Dr. John Peacock, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reno, NV.
Dr. Peacock works at
Dr. Peacock's Office Locations
Va Sierra Nevada Health Care System975 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 786-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peacock is an excellent Doctor! He is one of the very best doctors that has attended to my husband. I honestly can't understand how anyone can give a bad review. Dr. Peacock explains and listens extremely well! He is so knowledgeable and CARES! You never feel rushed and his attention to all medical detail is excellent. Like I said....one of the very BEST!
About Dr. John Peacock, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1285670752
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Dr. Peacock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peacock accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peacock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peacock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peacock.
