Dr. John Peacock Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Peacock Jr, MD
Dr. John Peacock Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital, Medical Center Barbour, Medical Center Enterprise and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Peacock Jr's Office Locations
Southeast Health Urology1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 500, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 794-4159
Samc-enterprise Medical Clinic101 Professional Ln, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 794-4159
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital
- Medical Center Barbour
- Medical Center Enterprise
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peacock is an excellent Doctor and Surgeon.
About Dr. John Peacock Jr, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peacock Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peacock Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peacock Jr has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peacock Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Peacock Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peacock Jr.
