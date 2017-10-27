Dr. Pearce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Pearce, DO
Overview
Dr. John Pearce, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nampa, ID. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
West Valley Medical Group16458 N Midland Blvd, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 795-5075
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a long standing patient with Dr. Pearce, along with West Valley Medical. Dr. Pearce is very thorough, and listens to his patients. I have full trust in Dr. Pearce with my health concerns and feel very fortunate that he is my doctor.
About Dr. John Pearce, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1306880844
Education & Certifications
- Osteopathic Med Center Of Texas
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearce accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.