Dr. John Pedersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pedersen, MD
Overview of Dr. John Pedersen, MD
Dr. John Pedersen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
Dr. Pedersen works at
Dr. Pedersen's Office Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgeons of Akron LLC270 S Cleveland Massillon Rd Ste C, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 443-0221
-
2
Transformations Plastic Surgery5995 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (515) 357-2844
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pedersen?
Dr. Pedersen reconstructed my breast after cancer surgery, and I consider myself fortunate to have had him taking care of me. He gave me the best possible outcome!
About Dr. John Pedersen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Danish
- 1396723409
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedersen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedersen works at
Dr. Pedersen has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pedersen speaks Danish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedersen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.