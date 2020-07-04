Overview of Dr. John Pedersen, MD

Dr. John Pedersen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Pedersen works at Plastic Surgeons of Akron LLC in Fairlawn, OH with other offices in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.