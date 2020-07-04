See All Plastic Surgeons in Fairlawn, OH
Dr. John Pedersen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (19)
Map Pin Small Fairlawn, OH
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Pedersen, MD

Dr. John Pedersen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.

Dr. Pedersen works at Plastic Surgeons of Akron LLC in Fairlawn, OH with other offices in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Pedersen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgeons of Akron LLC
    270 S Cleveland Massillon Rd Ste C, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 443-0221
  2. 2
    Transformations Plastic Surgery
    5995 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 357-2844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reduction

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Anal Fistula
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Biopsy of Breast
Birthmark
Blepharoplasty
Breast Augmentation
Breast Hypoplasia
Burn Injuries
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Cancer
Eyelid Surgery
Facelift
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Labiaplasty
Lip, Excision or Resection
Liposuction
Lobular Carconima
Lung Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nipple Reconstruction
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Puncture Aspiration
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Pigmentation Defect
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Third-Degree Burns
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Traumatic Brain Injury
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pedersen?

    Jul 04, 2020
    Dr. Pedersen reconstructed my breast after cancer surgery, and I consider myself fortunate to have had him taking care of me. He gave me the best possible outcome!
    Eileen — Jul 04, 2020
    Photo: Dr. John Pedersen, MD
    About Dr. John Pedersen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Danish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396723409
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Pedersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pedersen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pedersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pedersen has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedersen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedersen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

