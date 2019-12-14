See All Dermatopathologists in Port Huron, MI
Dr. John Pelachyk, MD

Dermatopathology
4.8 (57)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Pelachyk, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.

Dr. Pelachyk works at Forefront Dermatology in Port Huron, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Port Huron
    1602 Military St, Port Huron, MI 48060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 982-9527

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Huron Medical Center
  • Mclaren Port Huron

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2019
    every thing went very good thank you.
    clayton grestenberger — Dec 14, 2019
    Photo: Dr. John Pelachyk, MD
    About Dr. John Pelachyk, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Ukrainian
    • 1528052834
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    • University of Michigan
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Pelachyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelachyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pelachyk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pelachyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pelachyk works at Forefront Dermatology in Port Huron, MI. View the full address on Dr. Pelachyk’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelachyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelachyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelachyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelachyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

