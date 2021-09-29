Dr. John Pellegrino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellegrino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pellegrino, MD
Dr. John Pellegrino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Centrastate Healthcare System901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 660-4380
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Pelligrino excels in being a great doctor and careing person. I highly recommend him if you want the best.
- Meml Sloan-Kettering Can Ctr
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Dr. Pellegrino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pellegrino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pellegrino has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Breast Lump, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pellegrino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellegrino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellegrino.
