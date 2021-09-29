Overview of Dr. John Pellegrino, MD

Dr. John Pellegrino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Pellegrino works at Centrastate Healthcare System in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Breast Lump along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.