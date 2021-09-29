See All General Surgeons in Freehold, NJ
Dr. John Pellegrino, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (15)
Map Pin Small Freehold, NJ
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Pellegrino, MD

Dr. John Pellegrino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Pellegrino works at Centrastate Healthcare System in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Breast Lump along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pellegrino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Centrastate Healthcare System
    901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 660-4380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Lumpectomy
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Lumpectomy

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Pellegrino, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730254053
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Meml Sloan-Kettering Can Ctr
    Internship
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Pellegrino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellegrino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pellegrino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pellegrino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pellegrino works at Centrastate Healthcare System in Freehold, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pellegrino’s profile.

    Dr. Pellegrino has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Breast Lump, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pellegrino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellegrino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellegrino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pellegrino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pellegrino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

