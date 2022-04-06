Overview

Dr. John Pellegrino, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center, Upmc Muncy and Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Pellegrino works at Susquehanna Health Medical Group in Williamsport, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.