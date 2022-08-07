Overview of Dr. John Peng, MD

Dr. John Peng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynnwood, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Peng works at Virginia Mason Lynnwood Medical Center in Lynnwood, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.