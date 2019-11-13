Dr. Pepe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Pepe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Pepe, MD
Dr. John Pepe, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Pepe works at
Dr. Pepe's Office Locations
John M. Pepe MD Pllc1550 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 982-7800
Metro Sleep Medicine PC800 Castleton Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 816-6455
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I are both patients. We both feel he explains things very well, does not rush our time with him and he also noticed little thing that may not be noticed by other doctors. We both fully trust him.
About Dr. John Pepe, MD
- Nephrology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1013009349
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pepe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pepe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pepe has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria, and more.
Dr. Pepe speaks Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pepe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pepe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.