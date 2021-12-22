Dr. John Perlmutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlmutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Perlmutter, MD
Overview of Dr. John Perlmutter, MD
Dr. John Perlmutter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles and St. Luke's Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perlmutter's Office Locations
- 1 226 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 51W, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-0202
St. Luke's Hospital232 S Woods Mill Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-0202
Riverview Optical Inc330 1st Capitol Dr Ste 330, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 947-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I thought I had a torn or detached retina. I called my optometrist and she recommended two ophthalmologist. Either one would see me. I remembered Dr. Perlmutter, who had seen a friend of mine. I called the office, was asked to come in immediately. The office was crowded, but I was assured that I would be seen. I was in and out of the office in less than an hour and a half. Dr. Perlmutter was extremely thorough and conscientious. I will never see anybody else for my eye care needs again. He is absolutely the best!
About Dr. John Perlmutter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlmutter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perlmutter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlmutter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlmutter.
