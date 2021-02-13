Overview

Dr. John Peterson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blue Springs, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Peterson works at Blue Springs Family Care in Blue Springs, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.