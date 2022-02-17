See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Boston, MA
Dr. John Petrozza, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (23)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Petrozza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.

Dr. Petrozza works at Mass Gen Vincent Fertility Ctr in Boston, MA with other offices in Danvers, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mass Gen Vincent Fertility Ctr
    32 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 643-1822
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Mass Gen Vincent Fertility Ctr
    102 Endicott St Ste 304, Danvers, MA 01923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 882-6767
  3. 3
    Mass Gen Vincent Fertility Ctr
    55 Fruit St Ste 10A, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-8868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Salem Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 17, 2022
    Dr. Petrozza is an outstanding reproductive endocrinologist and surgeon. I first went to him for endometriosis excision surgery. He performed the surgery while preserving my ovarian tissue (something the first doctor I went to could not guarantee). I am currently undergoing IVF with him. He is extremely compassionate and offers good advice. I appreciate his honesty and trust his recommendations. He does an excellent job of explaining things and the why. He is an expert in his field and I recommend him to all my family and friends. The staff at the clinic are nice and caring too.
    AA — Feb 17, 2022
    About Dr. John Petrozza, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871574285
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tuft University School Med New Eng Med Center
    Residency
    • University Tex Health Science Center
    Internship
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Petrozza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petrozza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrozza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrozza.

