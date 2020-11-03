Dr. John Pettinato, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettinato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pettinato, DO
Overview of Dr. John Pettinato, DO
Dr. John Pettinato, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Dr. Pettinato's Office Locations
General Pulmonary Associates Inc.46 Obery St Ste 100, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 210-5920
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr. Pettinato to be very thorough and kind. I finally got a diagnosis for the types of headaches I have after a year of no diagnosis from other doctors. I truly appreciate the way he explains everything so thoroughly.
About Dr. John Pettinato, DO
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1730277914
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pettinato has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pettinato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pettinato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pettinato has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pettinato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pettinato. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pettinato.
