Overview of Dr. John Pettinato, DO

Dr. John Pettinato, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.



Dr. Pettinato works at General Pulmonary Associates Inc. in Plymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.