Dr. John Pettit, MD

Urology
4.4 (125)
Map Pin Small Bellingham, WA
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Pettit, MD

Dr. John Pettit, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and Peacehealth United General Medical Center.

Dr. Pettit works at Bellingham Urology Group in Bellingham, WA with other offices in Mount Vernon, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pettit's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bellingham Urology Group
    340 Birchwood Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 714-3400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Bellingham Urology Group
    1311 E Division St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 404-5194

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Peacehealth United General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Choice Health
    First Health
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Humana
    LifeWise
    Medicare
    Molina Healthcare
    Premera Blue Cross
    Providence Health Plans
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 125 ratings
    Patient Ratings (125)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Dec 10, 2020
    Dr. Pettit and his staff provided us with exemplary care during our visit as a new patient. I was very impressed with the cleanliness of the waiting area as well as the restroom and exam room. The gal at the front desk greeted us with a smile and was so sweet! She even made sure to clean my ID and insurance card for me before handing them back. They did a fantastic job making me feel safe being at the doctor. I was so relieved to see how serious they are taking COVID safety measures. The nurse that called us back took her time and was so professional and kind. Mackenzie, Dr. Pettit's PA was extremely patient and took her time to explain everything to us and answered all the questions we had thoroughly. Checkout was just as pleasant, the girls were so kind and really made us feel cared about. Thank you Dr. Pettit and staff for making a difference in our day! We appreciate you all!
    Goodwin — Dec 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Pettit, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407937253
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harlem Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Pettit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pettit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pettit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pettit has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pettit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    125 patients have reviewed Dr. Pettit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pettit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pettit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pettit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

