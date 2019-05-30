See All Ophthalmologists in Cortez, CO
Dr. John Petty, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Petty, MD

Dr. John Petty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cortez, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Petty works at Alpine Eye Clinic in Cortez, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Petty's Office Locations

    Alpine Eye Clinic PC
    2423 E Main St Ste 4, Cortez, CO 81321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 565-6666
    Southwest Memorial Hospital, Emergency Department
    1311 N Mildred Rd # C, Cortez, CO 81321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 565-6666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Regional Medical Center
  • Southwest Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Pinguecula
Treatment frequency



Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cyclocryotherapy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 30, 2019
    The likelihood of recommending Dr. Petty is very high. All of his staff were very professional and made me feel at home putting me at ease. Dr. Petty addressed my needs and the outcome was more than I expected. The office environment was pleasant and comfortable. Because of all of the above I am transferring all of my future eye care to this office.
    About Dr. John Petty, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881665263
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
    Internship
    • Presbyn St Lukes
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Petty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petty has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Petty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

