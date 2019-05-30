Overview of Dr. John Petty, MD

Dr. John Petty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cortez, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Petty works at Alpine Eye Clinic in Cortez, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.