Overview of Dr. John Phelan, MD

Dr. John Phelan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Phelan works at New York Oncology Hematology in Albany, NY with other offices in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.