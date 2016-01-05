Dr. John Phelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Phelan, MD
Overview of Dr. John Phelan, MD
Dr. John Phelan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Phelan works at
Dr. Phelan's Office Locations
-
1
Ny0h Petct Imaging400 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 1, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-0044
-
2
Troy Cancer Center258 Hoosick St Ste 206, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 272-2097
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phelan is extremely competent, thorough, listens to his patients and follows up with treatment and care.
About Dr. John Phelan, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1467408609
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Phelan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phelan accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phelan works at
Dr. Phelan has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phelan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelan.
