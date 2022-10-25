Dr. John-Phillip Markovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John-Phillip Markovic, MD
Overview of Dr. John-Phillip Markovic, MD
Dr. John-Phillip Markovic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Niles, MI. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus, Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Dr. Markovic's Office Locations
Lakeland Heart and Vascular61 N SAINT JOSEPH AVE, Niles, MI 49120 Directions (269) 684-6777Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lakeland Heart and Vascular3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 110, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 985-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lakeland Heart and Vascular6559 Paw Paw Ave, Coloma, MI 49038 Directions (269) 985-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Markovic took the time to carefully explain and answer questions about the medical condition my mother was facing. He is very knowledgable and took a wholistic approach to her treatment, referring her to specialists as needed. We can't reccomened Dr. Markovic enough.
About Dr. John-Phillip Markovic, MD
- Cardiology
- English, German and Spanish
- 1770903189
Education & Certifications
- Kettering Cardiovascular Fellowship Program
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
