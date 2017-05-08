Overview

Dr. John Phillips, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Phillips works at Stone Oak Family Doctors PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Obesity and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.