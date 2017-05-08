See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. John Phillips, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Phillips, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Phillips works at Stone Oak Family Doctors PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Obesity and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stone Oak Family Doctors PA
    Stone Oak Family Doctors PA
700 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78258
(210) 496-7999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Obesity
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Obesity
Lipid Disorders

Dyslipidemia
Obesity
Lipid Disorders
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chest Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Essential Tremor
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hypokalemia
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Perimenopause
Phimosis
Plantar Fasciitis
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 08, 2017
    Dr Phillips is a great doctor. always ready to explain things to me if I need that. Have been his patient for 10 years.
    Marie Isbell in San Antonio, TX — May 08, 2017
    About Dr. John Phillips, MD

    Specialties
    Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    1215935028
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
