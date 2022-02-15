Overview of Dr. John Phillips, MD

Dr. John Phillips, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Phillips works at Advanced Neurology in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.