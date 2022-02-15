Dr. John Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Phillips, MD
Overview of Dr. John Phillips, MD
Dr. John Phillips, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
Urology Center Of Westchester19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 1900, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 347-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Phillips is the first Urologist to really provide true care for my Urological conditions. Other urologist left me suffering in pain and declining kidney function. My conditions which include Prostate Cancer and Cystitis. My kidney function was declining small urination every five minutes. He had interventional radiology install nephrostomy tubes so urine can drain from my kidneys.My kidneys were extremely dialated. Had this not been performed I certainly by now would have been in renal failure and on dialysis. He and another urologist did everything possible to try and save my bladder. However the disease process is unknown and my bladder is destroyed. The other urologist who gets an honorable mention here is Dr Drangsholt. I would certainly recommend her for anyone with a pelvic floor disorder. So now Dr Phillips will perform robotic surgery to remove my bladder & Prostate. So I may move forward with my life.
About Dr. John Phillips, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French, German, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Institute, NIH
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University
- Wesleyan
