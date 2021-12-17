Overview of Dr. John Pickard, MD

Dr. John Pickard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Pickard works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.