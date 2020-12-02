Overview of Dr. John Pickens, MD

Dr. John Pickens, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from East Tennessee State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.



Dr. Pickens works at AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Hendersonville in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.