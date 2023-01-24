Dr. John Pickhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pickhardt, MD
Overview
Dr. John Pickhardt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Missoula, MT. They completed their residency with University of Colorado
Dr. Pickhardt works at
Locations
Providence Bariatric Services500 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802 Directions (406) 329-5866Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid of Montana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
It's always great to visit with Dr. Pickhardt. He's been my surgeon since 2004. I check in with him once a year as a follow-up from my first surgery with him.
About Dr. John Pickhardt, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- Harding University
- General Surgery
Dr. Pickhardt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickhardt works at
Dr. Pickhardt has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickhardt.
