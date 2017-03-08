See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in South Weymouth, MA
Dr. John Piecyk, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Piecyk, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.

Dr. Piecyk works at Brigham & Womens Neurology in South Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham and Women's Neurosurgery of South Weymouth
    851 Main St Ste 11, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 331-4923

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • South Shore Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 08, 2017
    I had an EMG with Dr P and I think he was very relaxing and did a great job! I have to have another one for a different issue now and I am not nervous at all. He took the time to explain what was happening and the gave me the results or the "jist" of what was happening so I didn't have to wait forever. I saw Dr. Blachman on my first visit and was very unhappy with him. He spent more time looking at old records,sitting at his desk and then diagnosed me before examining me & he was WRONG!
    Kim W in Marshfield, MA — Mar 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Piecyk, MD
    About Dr. John Piecyk, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013971290
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Medical Education

