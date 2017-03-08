Dr. Piecyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Piecyk, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Brigham and Women's Neurosurgery of South Weymouth851 Main St Ste 11, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 331-4923
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
I had an EMG with Dr P and I think he was very relaxing and did a great job! I have to have another one for a different issue now and I am not nervous at all. He took the time to explain what was happening and the gave me the results or the "jist" of what was happening so I didn't have to wait forever. I saw Dr. Blachman on my first visit and was very unhappy with him. He spent more time looking at old records,sitting at his desk and then diagnosed me before examining me & he was WRONG!
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Dr. Piecyk has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piecyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Piecyk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piecyk.
