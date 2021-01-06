Dr. John Piede, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Piede, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Piede, MD
Dr. John Piede, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Piede's Office Locations
Birmingham Hematology Oncology2728 10th Ave S Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-2269
St. Vincents East810 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 300, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-7880
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He listens, shows concern
About Dr. John Piede, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piede has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piede accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piede has seen patients for Neuroendocrine Tumors and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piede on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Piede. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piede.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piede, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piede appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.