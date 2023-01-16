See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Scarborough, ME
Dr. John Pier III, MD

Pain Medicine
3.1 (21)
Map Pin Small Scarborough, ME
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Pier III, MD

Dr. John Pier III, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Pen Bay Medical Center, Southern Maine Health Care and Waldo County General Hospital.

Dr. Pier III works at Neurosurgery and Spine Assocs in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pier III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MMP Neurosurgery and Spine
    49 Spring St, Scarborough, ME 04074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 885-0011
  2. 2
    92 Campus Dr Fl 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 885-0011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maine Medical Center
  • Pen Bay Medical Center
  • Southern Maine Health Care
  • Waldo County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Pier III, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447294251
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Pier III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pier III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pier III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pier III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pier III works at Neurosurgery and Spine Assocs in Scarborough, ME. View the full address on Dr. Pier III’s profile.

    Dr. Pier III has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pier III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pier III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pier III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pier III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pier III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

