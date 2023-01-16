Dr. John Pier III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pier III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pier III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Pier III, MD
Dr. John Pier III, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Pen Bay Medical Center, Southern Maine Health Care and Waldo County General Hospital.
Dr. Pier III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pier III's Office Locations
-
1
MMP Neurosurgery and Spine49 Spring St, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-0011
- 2 92 Campus Dr Fl 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Pen Bay Medical Center
- Southern Maine Health Care
- Waldo County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pier III?
I highly recommend Dr. Pier. He is professional, personable and patient, and both listens to and communicates very precisely with his patients. I'm quite nervous in medical settings but Dr Pier eased my anxiety as well as my pain. I recommend him with no hesitation.
About Dr. John Pier III, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1447294251
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pier III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pier III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pier III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pier III works at
Dr. Pier III has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pier III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pier III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pier III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pier III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pier III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.