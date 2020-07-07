See All Neurologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. John Pierpont, MD

Neurology
2.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Pierpont, MD

Dr. John Pierpont, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.

Dr. Pierpont works at Territory Pllc in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pierpont's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Territory Pllc
    1631 W Ina Rd Ste 151, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 825-4711
  2. 2
    Northwestern Neurology
    13101 N Oracle Rd Ste 109, Tucson, AZ 85739 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 825-4711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 07, 2020
    I’ve been seeing Dr. Pierpont for several years for management of Multiple Sclerosis.He’s up to date with current treatments and does a thorough nuerological exam at each visit. My only complaint is he won’t treat co-morbid conditions like insomnia, and neither will the sleep specialists or PCPs. Everyone says it’s someone else’s area, so the patient is left hanging.
    — Jul 07, 2020
    About Dr. John Pierpont, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285689729
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska at Lincoln
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Pierpont, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierpont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pierpont has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pierpont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pierpont has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierpont on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierpont. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierpont.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierpont, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierpont appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

