Overview of Dr. John Pietropaoli, MD

Dr. John Pietropaoli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pietropaoli works at The Vascular Experts in Manchester, CT with other offices in Middletown, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.