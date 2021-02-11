See All General Surgeons in Manchester, CT
Dr. John Pietropaoli, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Pietropaoli, MD

Dr. John Pietropaoli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Pietropaoli works at The Vascular Experts in Manchester, CT with other offices in Middletown, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pietropaoli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Experts - Manchester
    360 Tolland Tpke Ste 1A, Manchester, CT 06042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 730-7181
  2. 2
    Manchester Office
    29 Haynes St Ste D, Manchester, CT 06040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 730-7181
    Monday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Prospect Manchester Hospital Inc.
    71 Haynes St, Manchester, CT 06040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 646-1222
  4. 4
    Middlesex Hospital Dba Middlesex Hospital Physician Services
    540 Saybrook Rd Ste 210, Middletown, CT 06457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 740-2280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Manchester Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 11, 2021
    Very attentive, patient, and thorough. Feel very comfortable being treated by Dr. P Megan Aprn is excellent, as is the whole staff. So glad I found them. Thank you
    Alyce — Feb 11, 2021
    About Dr. John Pietropaoli, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518938281
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Pietropaoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pietropaoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pietropaoli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pietropaoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pietropaoli has seen patients for Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pietropaoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pietropaoli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pietropaoli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pietropaoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pietropaoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

