Overview of Dr. John Pinski, MD

Dr. John Pinski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Buffalo General Medical Center, Olean General Hospital, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.



They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Hydrocele and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.