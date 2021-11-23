Dr. Piper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Piper, MD
Overview of Dr. John Piper, MD
Dr. John Piper, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Piper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Piper's Office Locations
-
1
The Iowa Clinic Methodist Medical Center Plaza II1215 Pleasant St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pekin Insurance
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piper?
Amazing and meticulous spinal surgeon
About Dr. John Piper, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1740276773
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- Univ Ia Hosps and Clins
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piper works at
Dr. Piper has seen patients for Neuroplasty and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Piper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.