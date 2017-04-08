Overview of Dr. John Pirani, MD

Dr. John Pirani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Pirani works at Clinical Urology Associates PC in Gadsden, AL with other offices in Fort Payne, AL and Guntersville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.