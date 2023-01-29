Dr. John Pitcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pitcher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Pitcher, MD
Dr. John Pitcher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.
Dr. Pitcher works at
Dr. Pitcher's Office Locations
Retina Center4411 The 25 Way NE Ste 300, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 823-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Davis Vision
- Humana
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pitcher?
He carefully explains the retina problem and has given me shots to correct the problem. If I don't need the shots he always suggests waiting. He is not pushy.
About Dr. John Pitcher, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1538312582
Education & Certifications
- Willis Eye Hosp
- Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA
- The Methodist Hospital
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitcher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitcher has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.