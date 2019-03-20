Dr. John Pitman III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitman III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pitman III, MD
Overview
Dr. John Pitman III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Locations
Outer Banks Anesthesia & Perioperative Care Specialists Pllc324 Monticello Ave, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 229-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
As an RN, I know many plastic surgeons in the area. Dr Pitman has performed breast augmentation on me twice over a period of 15 years. The second time was due to a spontaneous implant rupture. He did an amazing job both times. He is a skilled surgeon and very responsive to my questions and concerns. I would not hesitate to return for additional procedures.
About Dr. John Pitman III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Pitman III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitman III accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitman III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitman III speaks German.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitman III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitman III.
