Dr. John Pittman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.



Dr. Pittman works at Midwest Colon & Rectal Surgery in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.