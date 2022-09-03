Dr. John Pixley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pixley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pixley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Pixley, MD
Dr. John Pixley, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Pixley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pixley's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center3601 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pixley?
He was very helpful and told me everything I needed to know about what I have
About Dr. John Pixley, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1124048467
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pixley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pixley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pixley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pixley works at
Dr. Pixley has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pixley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pixley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pixley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pixley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pixley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.