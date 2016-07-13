Dr. John Pizzuto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pizzuto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pizzuto, DPM is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center60 Fenwood Rd # 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5322
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Great! He took the time to explain my issues and help me out.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Pizzuto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pizzuto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pizzuto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pizzuto has seen patients for Limb Pain, Plantar Fasciitis and Morton's Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pizzuto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pizzuto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizzuto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pizzuto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pizzuto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.